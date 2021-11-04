Border Patrol discovers migrants inside stash house, narcotics seized

ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents discovered multiple migrants inside a stash house along with narcotics and a weapon.

On Wednesday, RGV Border Patrol agents discovered multiple migrants after they were seen entering multiple vehicles in Escobares.

As agents responded the vehicles sped off, leaving behind one of the migrants along with a bundle of marijuana.

Shortly after, officials contacted the Starr County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) after they found the two cars parked by a nearby residence.

SCSO obtained a search warrant for the residence where they discovered 29 migrants and four bundles of marijuana. The marijuana bundles weighed more than 230 pounds and are valued at approximately $184,000.

The narcotics were turned over to SCSO.

Earlier Wednesday, Falfurrias Border Patrol agents working at the checkpoint referred a pickup truck that was pulling a travel trailer to a secondary inspection after a canine alerted officials.

During the secondary inspection, agents discovered 21 migrants hidden within the trailer.

Additionally, a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off was found inside the pickup truck.

The driver and migrants were placed under arrest. Records revealed that the driver had an extensive criminal history in Victoria, Texas, including assault causes bodily injury of a family member and interfering with an emergency call.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

