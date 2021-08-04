Border Patrol discovers migrants within produce in a tractor-trailer

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents discovered migrants inside a tractor-trailer.
Tuesday evening, a tractor hauling a trailer was inspected at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint.
During the inspection, a canine alerted officials and the trailer was further inspected in a secondary search.
Agents opened the trailer, they found boxes of produce stacked nearly to the top. Agents lit the top of the produce and discovered 14 migrants.
The driver and migrants were escorted inside the checkpoint for processing.
For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.