Border Patrol discovers migrants within produce in a tractor-trailer

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents discovered migrants inside a tractor-trailer.

Tuesday evening, a tractor hauling a trailer was inspected at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint.

During the inspection, a canine alerted officials and the trailer was further inspected in a secondary search.

Agents opened the trailer, they found boxes of produce stacked nearly to the top. Agents lit the top of the produce and discovered 14 migrants.

Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The driver and migrants were escorted inside the checkpoint for processing.

