Border Patrol discovers human smuggling attempts, multiple arrested

Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement arrested 21 migrants in two human smuggling attempts Monday.

Monday morning, Kingsville Border Patrol agents received a call from the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office in a call for request with a traffic stop.

The driver fled the scene, agents discovered 16 migrants hidden within the vehicle. A search for the driver was conducted, however, the driver was not located.

Monday afternoon, agents received a tip of a possible stash house being used for human smuggling in Alamo. Upon arrival, agents discovered five migrants.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

