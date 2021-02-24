Border Patrol continues apprehending individuals in groups of over 100 people

EDINBURG, Texas — Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents encounter another large group of illegal aliens.

On Tuesday, the agency’s news release said McAllen Border Patrol Station agents working near Mission, Texas encountered a group of more than 100 illegal aliens comprised mainly of family units (FMUA) and unaccompanied alien children (UAC).

Photos courtesy: CBP

Agents said the subjects are citizens of El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

RGV agents continue to experience an influx of illegal aliens crossing daily into the United States. RGV agents have apprehended nearly 13,500 FMUAs and UACs in a four-month period since the start of the fiscal year in October.

Additionally, RGV agents arrested a total of 37 illegal aliens from two local stash houses, said the news release.