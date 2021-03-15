Border Patrol continue to apprehend large groups of undocumented immigrants in the RGV

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande City station encountered two large groups of undocumented immigrants crossing into the United States over the weekend.
According to a news release from Customs and Border Protection, the large groups were apprehended near las Lomas and La Grulla, Texas.
Saturday morning, agents apprehended a total of 134 people. 128 family members were identified within the group. Agents determined the individuals were from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua.
Hours later, agents apprehended 113 people. The group contained families and unaccompanied children, according to the news release.
The majority of the group were from Central America. However, 17 individuals were identified as nationals of Romania. Agents encountered seven unaccompanied children traveling among the group.
CBP said agents processed the individuals accordingly.