MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is teaming up with Border Patrol to help name their four new horses.

Viewers will have the chance to participate and nominate the most fitting names for each horse.

The photos below show each horse’s unique personalities and traits that may help pick out name.

Instagram: @BorderPatrol (Source: Border Patrol press release)

Nominations for the horse’s names will be held from Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 14. Voting will take place from Monday, April 17 through Sunday, April 30.

The names will be revealed on Saturday, May 6.

To participate visit, https://www.valleycentral.com/kveo-contests/name-the-customs-border-patrol-horses/.