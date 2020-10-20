Border Patrol arrests two sex offenders

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Two sex offenders were arrested by Border Patrol agents from Rio Grande City.

According to a release, one individual was arrested during a failed smuggling attempt Monday afternoon. The suspect was identified as Martin Acevedo-Gallegos. A records check revealed Gallegos had a previous arrest from Rio Grande City police for indecency with a child. He was convicted and sentenced to one year for that charge.

Records also showed he has several immigration violations and arrests by state and local law enforcement said the release.

Wednesday morning, agents working in Roma arrested four subjects that illegally entered the country. A record check revealed one of the individuals, identified as Jorge Mendez-Gonzalez, had multiple previous arrests for aggravated sexual assault. He was convicted and sentenced to five years in jail.

The release states Border Patrol is processing both individuals accordingly.