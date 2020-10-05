Border Patrol arrests two men previously convicted for sexual crimes against children

(Source: Texas Public Sex Offender Website)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents arrested two undocumented immigrants with criminal history related to sexual crimes against children.

Brownsville agents arrested two individuals that illegally entered the United States. A record check revealed one of the men had a previous arrest by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

The release identifies the man as Jose Antonio Salazar Navarro.

Salazar Navarro was charged with indecency with child/ sexual contact and was sentenced to 77 months in prison, at the time of the arrest, said the release.

The next day, agents working in Hidalgo say they arrested a man that attempted to enter the country illegally.

Officials say a records check revealed the man, identified as Brayan Palomo Osorio, had a previous arrested by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office for sexual assault of a child.

Palomo Osorio spent two years in prison for the charge, said the release.

The release adds Border Patrol processed both individuals accordingly.

