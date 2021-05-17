Border Patrol arrests two convicted sex offenders

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – McAllen Border Patrol agents arrested two migrants who had been previously convicted as sex offenders.
Saturday evening, McAllen agents arrested a group of ten migrants, including one unaccompanied child near Abrams.
Records revealed that Raul Sanchez within the group was previously arrested for rape of a child. Sanchez had been arrested in 2016 and served 34 months in prison and 36 months of community service.
Monday morning, agents working near Anzaldua’s Park in Mission discovered a migrant.
The man was identified as Rafael Rauda Lopez who had been previously arrested for sexual contact with a 9-year-old in 2014.
Lopez had also been convicted of Sexual Contact with a person less than 14 years old in 2016 and sentenced to 1 year in jail.
Border Patrol has processed the individuals accordingly.
For more information on Customs and Border Protection click here.