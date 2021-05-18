Border Patrol arrests three gang members

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Border Patrol arrested three migrants affiliated with street gangs.
Hidalgo County Judge reacts to Governor’s new executive order, click here to read more
Monday morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents arrested four migrants. Agents took the individuals into custody, records revealed that one of the individuals was a member of the Paisa gang.
Later that afternoon agents assisted Penitas Police Department on a vehicle stop. Officials discovered that the driver was a migrant and was taken into custody. The man was processed at the McAllen Border Patrol station. Records revealed that the man was a member of the 18th street gang.
Florida woman crashed birthday party, raped teen next to 12-year-old, deputies say. Click here to read more
Monday evening, officials discovered 32 migrant families near Hidalgo. Officials later identified one of the women within the group to be a member of the MS-13 gang member.
Harlingen PD arrests two individuals for street racing, click here to read more
Border Patrol has processed the subjects accordingly.
For more information on U.S. Customs and Border Protection click here.