Border Patrol arrests three gang members

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Border Patrol arrested three migrants affiliated with street gangs.

Monday morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents arrested four migrants. Agents took the individuals into custody, records revealed that one of the individuals was a member of the Paisa gang.

Later that afternoon agents assisted Penitas Police Department on a vehicle stop. Officials discovered that the driver was a migrant and was taken into custody. The man was processed at the McAllen Border Patrol station. Records revealed that the man was a member of the 18th street gang.

Monday evening, officials discovered 32 migrant families near Hidalgo. Officials later identified one of the women within the group to be a member of the MS-13 gang member.

Border Patrol has processed the subjects accordingly.

