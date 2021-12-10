Border Patrol arrests several gang members, sexual offender

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol arrested three gang members and one sexual offender this week.

On Dec. 8, McAllen Border Patrol agents encountered a man from El Salvador. Records showed that the man was a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member. He was previously sentenced to 18 months incarceration by a Georgia court for conspiracy to distribute cocaine in 2011, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Later that day, agents identified another Salvadoran national whose records revealed affiliation to the Sureño gang. The man had several previous arrests, including corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon that causes great bodily injury, the release stated.

On Dec. 9, agents apprehended a group of five migrants near Hidalgo. Records showed that one of the migrants was charged with sexual assault of a minor in El Salvador in 2013.

Later that evening, agents identified another MS-13 member who had been sentenced to 185 incarceration in 2019 for being in the U.S. after previously being deported.

According to the release, “all subjects were processed accordingly.”

CBP encourages the public to report suspicious activity by calling 800-863-9382.