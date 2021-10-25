Border Patrol arrests multiple with criminal records

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested multiple migrants along with cartel and gang members.

On October 21, RGV Border Patrol discovered a migrant in Roma. While processing records revealed the man as a member of Gulf Cartel Member and had previously been sentenced to 180 days in 2020.

That same day officials came across a group of five migrants in Brownsville. Records revealed one of the men as an MS-13 gang member.

On October 22, McAllen Border Patrol agents arrested a group of six migrants south of Mission. During a record check, one of the men in the group was discovered to have been previously convicted of sexual assault of a child. Humberto Garrido-Negrete was sentenced to two years for the sexual assault charges.

On Sunday, 10 migrants were arrested at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Station. The migrants were discovered after they fled a vehicle that failed to yield near Falfurrias. Records revealed that one of the men had been previously charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) and accessory after the fact to assault with a dangerous weapon.

In 2002, he was sentenced to 156 months and three years supervised release.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.