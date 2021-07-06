Border Patrol arrests multiple over holiday weekend

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol arrested multiple migrants over the Fourth of July weekend.

On Saturday, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents arrested a man near Hidalgo. Records revealed that the man had been previously arrested in South Carolina for driving under the influence resulting in death.

Sunday, McAllen agents discovered a group of 18 migrants. Records revealed one of the individuals within the group had been previously charged with sexual assault against a child and false imprisonment in Florida.

Later that Sunday, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents discovered an MS-13 gang member in Roma while processing the man.

A short while later, McAllen Border Patrol agents discovered 89 migrants in Hidalgo, mostly composed of families. While processing records revealed a man within the group was a member of the MS-13 gang.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

