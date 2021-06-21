Border Patrol arrests multiple including sex offenders, gang member

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents arrested multiple migrants, including four previously convicted sex offenders and one gang member.

On Friday, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper discovered a migrant leaving a brush in Roma and turned the individual over to RGV Border Patrol agents. While processing the individual, records revealed that the man was previously arrested for assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability. The man was convicted and sentenced to two years probation for his crimes.

Friday afternoon, Rio Grande City Police Department requested assistance from Rio Grande City Border Patrol station agents after discovering 43 migrants inside a residence. Records revealed a man who had been previously arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, a 2nd-degree felony. He was sentenced to eight years of incarceration.

On Saturday evening, RGV agents arrested four migrants at a vehicle bailout near Falfurrias. Records revealed that Pedro Bolom-Chiac has been previously arrested for battery of a spouse. Bolom-Chiac was convicted to 30 days confinement and three years probation.

Bolom-Chiac was arrested for sexual battery/touch for sexual arousal and convicted to six months probation a year later. During that same incident, he was also convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and convicted for three years confinement.

The McAllen Border Patrol Station agents arrested several migrants near Abrams. While processing, a man within the group was revealed to be a member of the 18th Street gang on Sunday.

On Monday, Rio Grande City agents arrested six migrants in Rio Grande City. Records revealed that a man within the group had been previously arrested for sexual intercourse- carnal knowledge of a child 13-14 years of age, without force. Kevin Cruz-Claros was convicted to five years of incarceration and removed from the United States.

Border Patrol processed the subject accordingly.

For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.