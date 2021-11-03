Border Patrol arrests multiple gang members, previously convicted felons

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Border Patrol Station agents arrested multiple gang members and migrants with criminal backgrounds.

On Tuesday, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents discovered a group of 11 individuals in Hidalgo. While processing, records revealed one of the men as a member of the Los Paisanos gang. The man had also been previously convicted for transporting migrants in 2008 and was sentenced to two years confinement.

Shortly after, agents arrested another group of 26 migrants near Hidalgo. Records revealed one of the men of the group was a member of the Mara-Salvatrucha gang.

At approximately noon, agents found an additional group of 10 migrants. One of the men was discovered to have been previously convicted for homicide in El Salvador. The man admitted to serving one year in prison for his crime.

Another man within that same group was found to be a member of the 18th street gang.

On Wednesday, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents arrested six migrants near Hidalgo. While processing, records revealed one of the men as an MS-13 gang member. The man has also been previously convicted of accessory to murder after the fact and sentenced to ten years incarceration in Maryland.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.