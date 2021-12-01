Border Patrol arrests multiple gang members, migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents discover multiple gang members within groups of migrants.

On Sunday, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents arrested a group of 11 migrants in farmlands after they entered the United States illegally near Brownsville.

Agents discovered one of the men within the group as part of the MS-13 gang while processing.

The next day, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents working in Hidalgo arrested another member of the MS-13 gang.

Later that day, a man was found entering the United States near Hidalgo County. Criminal records checks revealed the man as a member of the 18th street gang.

Two hours later, MCS agents discovered a group of 11 migrants in Hidalgo. One of the individuals was identified as a Pasia gang member. The 23-year-old man had been previously removed from the United States more than five times.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.