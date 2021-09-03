Border Patrol arrests multiple gang members, child sex offender

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents arrested three gang members and a convicted child sex offender.

Monday afternoon, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents discovered a group of 25 migrants in Mission, Texas. While processing, records revealed one of the men to be part of the 18th street gang.

Hours later, MCS agents working near Hidalgo arrested a group of 74 migrants. Among the group was a man whose record check revealed him as part of the Mara-Salvatrucha gang member.

Wednesday night, MCS agents discovered a group of 13 migrants south of Penitas. Record checks identified one of the men as a member of the Gulf Cartel.

Today, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint arrested a previously convicted child sex offender, Gilberto Magana-Chavarria.

Record checks revealed, he was convicted by an Oklahoma County District Court on two counts of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 18 years of age and child abuse of a child less than 16. He was sentenced to 5 years of incarceration and 20 years’ probation for each of the charges in 2017.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.