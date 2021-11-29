Border Patrol arrests multiple criminal migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector agents said they arrested a Honduran migrant previously convicted of manslaughter, and gang members from three different street gangs.

The agency’s news release said on Nov. 25, Fort Brown agents arrested a group of three migrants in Brownsville. A record check on a Honduran national showed he was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter in Florida in 2005. He was later removed from the U.S. this year.

Later that evening, a McAllen Border agent conducting processing duties identified a Salvadoran national whose record checks revealed his affiliation to the MS-13 gang.

Two days later agents encountered a group of eight migrants near Mission. A Salvadoran national self-admitted to being an 18th Street gang member when questioned as to the significance of some of his tattoos said the news release.

On Sunday, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents said they arrested a group of 15 migrants near Riviera attempting to bypass the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint. A record check on a Salvadoran national revealed he is an MS-13 gang member who was removed from the United States in 2018.

Finally on Nov. 28 agents arrested a group of eight migrants in Hidalgo shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

Records revealed a 26-year-old Mexican national showed he is a Paisa gang member. Record checks further revealed that he has previously been sentenced to more than 500 days incarceration for immigration-related offenses from more than six Border Patrol arrests dating back to 2015.