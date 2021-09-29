Border Patrol arrests man wanted for intoxicated manslaughter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents arrested a man that had an outstanding warrant for intoxicated manslaughter.

The Mexican man, whose name was not released, was arrested near a Brownsville levee, according to Customs and Border Protection.

The outstanding warrant came out of McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in Waco, He was turned over to Cameron County Sheriff’s office and is pending extradition.

ValleyCentral’s latest news:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories