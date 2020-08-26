Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Border Patrol arrests individual with previous conviction in sexual crime

Posted: / Updated:

Source: CBP

HAVANA, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents identified and arrested an undocumented individual with a previous conviction for a sexual crime.

On Wednesday morning, the agency said, McAllen agents working in Havana, Texas, arrested four individuals who were trying to avoid detection while entering the United States illegally.

CBP’s press release said, while processing the group, record checks identified one of the individuals as Abel Rodriguez-Rodriguez, a Mexican national.

Records for Rodriguez showed a previous arrest and conviction for indecency with a child sexual contact in McAllen, Texas. A judge found him guilty and sentenced him to two years confinement.

Border Patrol referred Rodriguez for criminal prosecution.

