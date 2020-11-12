Border Patrol arrests convicted sex felon

MISSION, Texas — On Wednesday McAllen agents working in Mission witnessed migrants approaching the nearby river levee.

The agency said as the agents attempted to arrest them, the subjects escaped into the brush. As agents searched the area it led to the arrest of seven migrants.

One of the subjects was later identified as Juan Maldonado-Mendoza, a Mexican national. Record checks revealed a previous arrest and charge with sexual exploitation of a child.

A judge later convicted Maldonado-Mendoza and sentenced him to four years in jail, said the release.

Border Patrol processed the subject accordingly.

