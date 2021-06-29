Border Patrol arrests 71 in human smuggling attempts

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents arrested 71 migrants in attempted human smuggling Monday.

Monday afternoon, RGV agents attempted to stop a vehicle they believed was being used for human smuggling in Linn, Texas. The driver refused to stop the car and drove for several miles. Eventually, the car came to a stop near FM 1017.

Agents searched the surrounding area and arrested individuals who were seen leaving the vehicle when the car stopped. The driver of the vehicle was not found.

Monday evening, RGV agents worked with Homeland Security Investigations agents when discovering a home being used for human smuggling in San Juan. Agents discovered 45 migrants, including four unaccompanied children within the home.

Additionally, twenty-two migrants were discovered in a Mission home.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

