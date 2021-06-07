Border Patrol arrests 63 in attempted smuggling attempts

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents arrested 63 migrants in multiple smuggling attempts with the assistance of local law enforcement agencies Saturday.

Overnight Saturday morning, shortly after midnight, Corpus Christi Border Patrol agents discovered several individuals walking along a trail on the northside of the Port Mansfield Cut. Two vehicles were seen driving up to the individuals but were stopped by agents, four individuals were arrested.

Hours later, the Texas Department of Public Safety performed a vehicle stop at the Love’s Truck Stop on Highway 281 and Montecristo Road. The trooper informed the Weslaco Border Patrol, agents arrested eleven migrants.

At the same time as the Love’s Truck Stop arrests, a DPS trooper attempted to stop a truck driving north on Highway 281. The truck stopped near Trenton Road, officials viewed multiple individuals leaving the vehicle. Weslaco Border Patrol responded for assistance and arrested fourteen migrants.

Saturday afternoon, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from a person trapped inside a Mission residence. Deputies arrived to the home and discovered multiple individuals in distress inside. McAllen Border Patrol station agents responded for assistance and arrested 34 migrants, including 2 unaccompanied children, being held in the home.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

