Border Patrol arrests 50 in smuggling operations

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – 50 arrested after Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol discovered four human smuggling events.

Monday morning, Border Patrol agents assisted the Department of Public Safety trooper who discovered a vehicle with multiple people.

The driver pulled over on his own and the people scattered into nearby bushes. The officials arrested ten undocumented immigrants. The driver was placed under arrest for driving intoxicated and evading arrest.

Later that afternoon agents received a tip of a possible human smuggling stash house in Palmview. Agents drove to the house and found five undocumented migrants.

Shortly after, agents along with local law enforcement arrested seven migrants from Mexico in a Motel after receiving a tip of their location.

On Tuesday, agents responded to a call reporting suspicious activity from an apartment complex. While doing a search of the surrounding area, officials were able to see multiple people inside an apartment. A total of 27 undocumented immigrants were discovered and taken into custody.

Border Patrol says that the individuals are still being processed.