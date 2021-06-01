Border Patrol arrests 173 in attempted human smuggling operations

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered multiple human smuggling stash house operations in the Rio Grande Valley, 173 arrested.

On Friday, RGV agents received a tip involving a stash house in La Feria being used as a stash house. With the assistance of the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and Harlingen Police Departments, agents searched the home. Officials discovered 11 migrants in the household.

Shortly after, agents received information on a possible human smuggling stash house in Rio Grande City. Upon arrival, agents discovered ten migrants.

On Saturday, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents received a tip informing officials of a possible human smuggling stash house in Alton. Agents discovered nine individuals within the stash house.

Saturday afternoon, RGV agents received information on a possible human smuggling stash house in Escobares. Along with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, agents arrived to the residence and found individuals running from the home into nearby bushes. Officials searched the area and discovered 57 migrants.

Sunday afternoon, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents received a call of assistance from the Mission Police Department after receiving a call from an individual who escaped from a stash house located in Mission. Officials discovered 62 migrants upon arrival.

Monday morning, RGV agents received information on a possible human smuggling operation in a mobile home in La Grulla. Agents discovered 24 migrants within the home.

All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody and will be processed accordingly.

