Border Patrol arrests 172 in smuggling attempts

by: Victoria Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: RGV Border Patrol

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – 127 arrested after Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol discovered five human smuggling attempts.

Monday Morning, agents located a smuggling stash house in Rio Grande City with the assistance of Starr County Sheriff’s Office. Officials have taken 64 undocumented migrants into custody.

Monday afternoon, officials responded to a call for assistance from the Donna Police Department on a possible human smuggling stash house. Agent’s discovered 53 undocumented migrants upon arrival.

Additionally, RGV agents have taken 55 undocumented migrants into custody from three separate human smuggling attempts.

Border Patrol says that the individuals are still being processed.

