Border Patrol arrest undocumented migrants with sexual criminal history

EDINBURG, Texas — Border Patrol agents said they arrested two Salvadoran nationals with sexual related criminal history.

Friday morning, McAllen agents working in Havana, Texas, arrested Jose Inez Delao. The Border Patrol said he has multiple arrest and convictions for sexual related crimes. Delao’s most recent arrest was on February 17, 2020.

The same morning, Falfurrias agents working on Brooks County ranchlands arrested three undocumented immigrants walking north of the immigration checkpoint.

Record checks for a Salvadoran national later identified as Onam Arriaza-Fuentes revealed a previous arrest for endangering-sexual conduct with a minor, said the agency’s press release.

A judge sentenced him to 432 days confinement.

Border Patrol processed all the subjects accordingly.