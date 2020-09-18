Border Patrol arrest undocumented migrants with sexual criminal history

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Onam Arriaza-Fuentes and Jose Inez Delao (source: CBP)

EDINBURG, Texas — Border Patrol agents said they arrested two Salvadoran nationals with sexual related criminal history.

Friday morning, McAllen agents working in Havana, Texas, arrested Jose Inez Delao. The Border Patrol said he has multiple arrest and convictions for sexual related crimes. Delao’s most recent arrest was on February 17, 2020.

The same morning, Falfurrias agents working on Brooks County ranchlands arrested three undocumented immigrants walking north of the immigration checkpoint.

Record checks for a Salvadoran national later identified as Onam Arriaza-Fuentes revealed a previous arrest for endangering-sexual conduct with a minor, said the agency’s press release.

A judge sentenced him to 432 days confinement.

Border Patrol processed all the subjects accordingly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday