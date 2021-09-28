Border Patrol arrest migrant previously convicted of murder

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol Station agents arrested a group of six migrants south of Mission, including a Honduran national who was previously convicted of a murder in Miami.

On Sept. 27, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents made 24 arrests across the area with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Records showed that one of the migrants was a Honduran national who had been convicted of murder in Miami and was sentenced to one year and six months in jail and three years’ probation. He was later removed from the United States.

Later that morning, agents said they discovered two migrant stash houses, located in Pharr and Rio Grande City.

The migrants were from Mexico, Central America, Peru and Ecuador. Border Patrol agents have discovered over 400 migrant stash houses across the Rio Grande Valley this fiscal year, the release said.