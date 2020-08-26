Border Patrol agents using sUAS technology to arrest undocumented immigrants

Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
EDINBURG, Texas — The Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol sector is using small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) to detain smugglers and undocumented immigrants.

sUAS are a type of aircraft used without the need for a human pilot. Instead, the small drones are used and piloted from a remote location.

Border Patrol agents have used sUAS to arrest more than 1500 people in the Rio Grande Valley, including 67 people just over the weekend.

On Saturday, a sUAS team located and arrested 16 undocumented immigrants travelling through dense brush in Mission.

Later that day, agents located 14 undocumented immigrants in Mission near the Rio Grande using a sUAS team.

Surveleince video from a sUAS team (source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

