U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas. (Photo courtesy of Photo by Reynaldo Leal via The Texas Tribune)

FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents in Falfurias tended to a child in need of medical attention at the checkpoint.

At 10:20 p.m. Friday, a car in line at the Falfurrias checkpoint had a young girl inside that was experiencing a seizure, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents immediately requested emergency medical technician help when they realized girl was non-responsive with labored and sporadic breathing.

The child was also displaying signs of accessory muscle breathing, according to the release. Agents moved the child was removed from the car and placed her on her side to maintain a clear airway.

Shortly after, the little girl was airlifted to Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi. Her condition is unknown.