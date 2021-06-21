Border Patrol agents shut down four stash houses in one weekend

Migrants and drugs found at a stash house in Rio Grande City. //PHOTOS: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Friday through Sunday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector shut down four stash houses across the Rio Grande Valley, according to a press release.

The operations began Friday morning when agents responded to a tip of a stash house in Alamo. The Alamo Police Department and Border Patrol agents arrived at the house and encountered 35 migrants, two of which were children.

Later that day, Weslaco Border Patrol agents responded to a call from Donna PD regarding a “known” stash house. Upon arrival law enforcement officers found 22 migrants hiding inside.

Heading into Friday night Rio Grande City PD and Border Patrol agents responded to a call from a resident saying they saw suspicious activity.

When authorities arrived at the house, they noticed a GMC Yukon in the driveway with four bundles of marijuana in the backseat.

Over 40 migrants found inside a stash house in Rio Grande City. PHOTO: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

They later found 43 migrants in the house, including an unaccompanied minor. No caretaker was identified, and the marijuana was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

On Sunday evening Weslaco Border Patrol agents assisted Alamo PD officers regarding another stash house. Upon arrival, authorities found 44 migrants, one of which was an unaccompanied child.

Customs and Border Protection encourages the public to “take a stand against crime in their communities” and report suspicious activity at (800) 863-9382.