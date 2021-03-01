Border Patrol agents seize over $700K worth of marijuana

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Over the weekend, Rio Grande City Border Patrol (RGC) agents seized over $700,000 worth of marijuana.

U.S. Border Patrol said on Sunday afternoon, RGC agents working near Rio Grande City, Texas, observed multiple individuals loading bundles of suspected narcotics into a pickup truck.

Source: CBP

When agents arrived on scene, the suspect vehicle was observed leaving the area. Agents said they attempted to make contact with the driver.

In the attempt to escape, the individual drove the vehicle into the Rio Grande and swam back to Mexico abandoning the drugs.

Source: CBP

A search of the area led to the discovery of several bundles weighing more than 560 pounds of marijuana valued at over $450,000.

Hours later, RGC agents responded to suspected criminal activity near Escobares, Texas. As agents arrived to the area, they observed multiple people carrying large bundles of suspected narcotics, said the release.

Source: CBP

Upon detection, the smugglers abandoned the narcotics and fled back to Mexico. An immediate search of the area led to the discovery of seven bundles of marijuana weighing 400 pounds worth an estimated $322,000.

Total amount of narcotics seized is valued at $772,000 said the agency’s news release.