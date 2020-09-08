Border Patrol agents seize more than $880K worth of drugs

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Border Patrol agents seized more than $880,000 worth of drugs over Labor Day weekend, according to a news release.

Rio Grande City agents patrolling near the Rio Grande saw multiple individuals abandon a Ford pickup parked along a dirt road and run towards the Rio Grande.

A search of the truck bed revealed over 900 pounds of marijuana worth more than $720,000. Agents searched the immediate area, but could not locate any of what they believed were smugglers.

Over the weekend, agents seized an additional 200 pounds of marijuana worth more than $157,000 in two separate incidents, according to the news release.