Border Patrol agents seize abandoned marijuana

Pictured: A service dog helps agents find more than 100 pound of marijuana in La Grulla, Texas. // PHOTO: CBP

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents seized almost 100 pounds of marijuana near a Brownsville levee on Friday.

Fort Brown Border Patrol Stations agents were watching surveillance cameras when they noticed two people carrying bundles walking on the levee, according to a press release.

When agents approached them, they dropped the bundles and ran into the Rio Grande River, and swam into Mexico.

Agents seized the bundles, which were later discovered to be around 98 pounds of marijuana, which has a street value of $80,000.

On Thursday, agents working in La Grulla followed footprints leading away from the Rio Grande River with the help of service dogs.

The dogs helped agents locate four abandoned bundles of marijuana, but no suspects were found near the area.

The bundles weighed approximately 183 pounds with an estimated street value of over $146K.

The marijuana was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.