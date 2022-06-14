EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents reported rescuing 18 non-citizens from drowning.

The agency’s news release said on Monday, McAllen Border Patrol Station riverine agents rescued 10 Mexican, Salvadoran, and Guatemalan nationals from possible drowning in the Rio Grande, near Mission.





RGV Border Agents rescue non-citizens from drowning; photos courtesy USCBP.

Agents spotted a raft deflating with several people on board attempting to cross the river. Agents assisted the subjects from their deflating raft onto their riverine vessel.

Earlier in the day, the agents rescued eight Cuban nationals from drowning near Anzalduas Dam. BP agents assisted the migrants struggling to stay afloat by tossing several rescue ropes into the river.

According to CBP, Mission Fire Department also responded to assist the non-citizens back to the U.S. riverbank.

The migrants were medically evaluated and cleared before being transported to the McAllen Station for processing.