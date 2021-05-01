Border Patrol agents run over two people on the King Ranch, one dies

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — One person is dead and another was hospitalized after Border Patrol agents ran them over near Kingsville on Thursday.

According to a release, Border Patrol agents working on the King Ranch near Kingsville ran over two migrants that were hiding in the grass on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Officials state that agents were searching large brush areas on foot and by vehicle when they encountered a group of migrants in the area.

One of the migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents informed them that he and another migrant were run over by a Border Patrol vehicle while they hid in the grass.

Emergency services transported the two individuals to a hospital in Harlingen by helicopter.

One of the migrants, a Honduran man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was discharged from the hospital on Friday as he did not suffer serious injuries.

Agents told investigators that they were unaware of anyone hiding in the grass and they were not aware anyone had been run over until they were informed by the migrant.

The release states that the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, Kenedy County Sheriff’s Office, and CBP Office of Professional Responsibility were informed of this case and are reviewing the incident.