Border Patrol agents reunite 7-year-old migrant boy with family

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Border Patrol agents located a missing boy after he was separated from his family after crossing the Rio Grande.

Agents stationed in McAllen, saw 14 people cross the Rio Grande into the south of Mission on Monday morning, four were apprehended.

One of the migrants apprehended said she was separated from her four kids in an orchard and didn’t know where they were.

After searching the area, agents found three of the missing kids, but a 7-year-old boy was still missing, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A couple of hours later, agents found a house in Edinburg that could’ve had the missing boy. With the help of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies, agents found the boy alone.

He was found in “good health,” with no caretaker at the house. Agents then took the boy to be reunited with his siblings, and mother at a Border Patrol facility.

CBP encourages the public to report crimes in their community and suspicious activity by calling 800-863-9382.