Border Patrol agents rescue woman from car moments before engulfing in flames

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents helped guide a woman to safety in Brownsville.

Wednesday morning, Brownsville agents traveling south on United States Highway 77 in Brownsville discovered a smoking car stranded on the shoulder of the opposite lane they were driving on, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A woman was seen sitting inside the car.

Crossing the median, agents quickly helped the woman exit the vehicle just before it was “engulfed in flames.”

Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

BRP requested assistance from Brownsville Police and Fire Departments.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters and the woman was medically evaluated, she did not require further medical attention.

According to the press release “the actions of the courageous group of agents are commendable and a true example of Border Patrol’s creed of ‘Live Honor First.'”