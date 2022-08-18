RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents rescued an unconscious woman north of Rio Grande City.

According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station received a call from a father and daughter, who were traveling north of Rio Grande City.

Agents responded to the area and found the daughter unconscious, convulsing, suffering from dehydration, and in an altered state of mind, as stated in the release.

EMS was called and the woman was transported to hospital. Authorities stated that she tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated.