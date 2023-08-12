LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents rescued a driver from a burning vehicle Friday in La Joya.

(Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

At 1 a.m. Friday, Border Patrol agents stationed in McAllen responded to a vehicle accident on Military Road. Shortly after the crash, the vehicle caught fire and the responding agents found the driver lying on the ground unresponsive.

The agents pulled the driver away from the burning vehicle, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“I’m extremely proud of the heroic actions displayed by our Border Patrol Agents who fearlessly rescued a driver from a burning vehicle. Their courage, quick thinking, and dedication to serving and protecting our community are truly commendable,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

No other injuries were reported.