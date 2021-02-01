Border Patrol agents prevent multiple human smuggling attempts

EDINBURG, Texas — On Friday afternoon, U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley agents with assistance from the Rio Grande City Police Department, apprehended five Central American subjects that were kept inside a stash house, said the agency’s news release.

Later in the evening, agents assigned to the Javier Vega, Jr. Checkpoint near Sarita, Texas, referred a semi-trailer to secondary inspection after a service K-9 alerted on the tractor. During the secondary inspection, agents said they encountered a total of four people from Mexico concealed within the sleeper area of the tractor.

About two hours later near San Manuel, Texas, agents attempted a traffic stop on a Ford F350. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began. The chase came to an end when the driver drove through a fence. Several subjects were seen fleeing into the brush. Agents searched the vehicle and discovered six subjects concealed within a water tote on the bed of the truck. A search of the immediate area resulted in the apprehension of four more subjects. 10 people were arrested for being in the country illegally.

On Saturday evening agents received information of a suspected stash house located in Roma, Texas. RGV agents requested the assistance of the Starr County Sheriff’s Office. As authorities arrived to the suspect location, they observed several individuals inside the house. A total of 13 people were removed from the residence.

Sunday evening, agents assigned to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint referred a Ford Edge to secondary inspection. The driver bypassed the secondary inspection and fled the checkpoint at a high rate of speed. A pursuit immediately ensued and Border Patrol agents terminated their pursuit, yielding to other assisting agencies as the vehicle fled southbound.

The Ford Edge was observed by various law enforcement agencies driving across multiple counties until it arrived in Los Indios, Texas. The pursuit came to an end when the driver abruptly stopped near the Los Indios Port of Entry and escaped.

The driver and another subject were seen swimming across the Rio Grande into Mexico. Inside the vehicle, authorities discovered a mother and her infant child both illegally present in the United States. A medical assessment on the mother and child was conducted by local EMS.

Border Patrol said a total of 39 undocumented immigrants were arrested.