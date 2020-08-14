Border Patrol agents intercept over $575K worth of drugs

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents intercepted three drug smuggling attempts that resulted in more than 700 pounds of marijuana seized since Wednesday, said the agency.

Wednesday night, agents working near Brownsville observed individuals with suspected bundles of narcotics walking away from the Rio Grande after they illegally entered the United States.

When agents moved in, the smugglers dropped their bundles and tried to flee. A Border Patrol K-9 team searched the area and located the two individuals. The marijuana weighed more than 70 pounds and worth an estimated $59,000.

The next morning, agents working near Weslaco responded to the report of illicit activity involving multiple individuals near the Rio Grande. When agents arrived they witnessed a man carrying a suspected bundle of narcotics walking toward the river. A search of the area led to the discovery of 187 pounds of marijuana, worth more than $149,000.

Rio Grande City, agents working near La Rosita witnessed individuals carrying suspected bundles of narcotics. As the Chevrolet SUV they were departed the area, nearby Border Patrol said agents responded and intercepted the vehicle before it could enter any major roadways.

The driver abandoned the vehicle on the side of the road and fled on foot. Inside the vehicle, agents discovered more than 460 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $375,000, said the Border Patrol.