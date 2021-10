HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents helped a migrant woman in Hidalgo deliver a baby boy, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings.

According to the tweet, agents found the woman in labor, and Border Patrol EMTs were able to provide quick medical care.

IT'S A BOY!

Agents encountered a female migrant in labor on the river road in Hidalgo, Texas.

Border Patrol EMTs quickly jumped into action and helped deliver her baby boy.

Mother & child were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. pic.twitter.com/B8m9vXsNBg — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) October 14, 2021

The mother and child were both transported to a local hospital, per Hastings’ Tweet.