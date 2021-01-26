Border Patrol agents find undocumented immigrants at McAllen hotel

February 07 2021

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—Border Patrol agents found 60 undocumented immigrants at a McAllen hotel on Tuesday.

According to a news release, Rio Grande Valley agents received information of people being harbored in a Motel 6 in McAllen.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

Authorities arrived to the hotel and discovered 60 undocumented immigrants in eight rooms.

The people that entered the country illegally were from Mexico, Honduras, and El Salvador, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

Agents said they discovered nine unaccompanied juveniles within the group.

Agents requested the assistance of the McAllen Police Department in the investigation.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

