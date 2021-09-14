Border Patrol agents find migrants in locked trunk after driver crashes car into fence

SARITA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents found migrants locked in the trunk of a car after the driver ran the car into a fence, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Agents stationed near Kingsville tried to pull over a Lincoln Town car after the driver did a U-turn on U.S. Highway 77 near Sarita.

PHOTO: CBP

However, instead of stopping, the driver ran the car into a private property fence, where “several subjects fled into the brush.”

Border Patrol agents found two Mexican migrants inside the car’s locked trunk. Both were unharmed and did not require medical assistance, according to CBP. Subjects were processed accordingly.