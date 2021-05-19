Border Patrol Agents encounter large groups totaling 278 migrants

HIDALGO, Texas — On Tuesday, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents responded to a large group of migrants that entered the United States through Hidalgo, Texas.

According to the agency’s news release, Border Patrol agents arrived and took 115 migrants into custody. 97 migrants crossed with their families and 18 were unaccompanied children.

The migrants are citizens of Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.



Two large group of migrants near Hidalgo, Texas – Photo courtesy: CBP

Later that day, Weslaco agents returned to the same location in Hidalgo, Texas, and encountered 163 migrants. 115 migrants were identified as families, 35 as unaccompanied children, and 13 single adults.

The migrants encountered are from the countries of Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Ecuador.

All migrants were found to be in good health and transported to a border patrol facility for processing, said the news release.