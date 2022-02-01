EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted three migrant smuggling attempts that resulted in 16 arrests.

According to the CPB news release, on Jan. 30, agents attempted a vehicle stop on a Dodge Charger on U.S. Highway 281 near San Manuel.

Agents said the vehicle did not yield and led agents on a vehicle pursuit. DPS troopers responded to assist the agents with the pursuit.

The Charger came to a stop, after being disabled near FM 490. The driver, a U.S. citizen, and two occupants fled from the vehicle but were captured a short time later.

The two passengers were Salvadoran nationals unlawfully present in the U.S.

All subjects were transported to the station for processing.

On Jan. 31 agents were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a Dodge Ram north of San Manuel. CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter located the Ram after it drove through a high-game fence, where it continued until agents lost sight of it.

When agents approached the truck they saw the driver had remained in the vehicle and a number of subjects had escaped.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, and the truck were turned over to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

A few hours later, a Chevrolet Silverado 3500 flatbed welding truck drove through a fence and into the brush near Santa Elena, Texas, as RGV agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. Agents searched the immediate area and apprehended 11 migrants from Mexico unlawfully present in the U.S. The driver was not located.