Border Patrol agents discover stash houses

Joint Collaboration Leads to the Discovery of Two More Stash Houses (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

RIO GRANDE CITY/SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO) – Monday afternoon, Rio Grande City (RGC) police department requested assistance from the RGC border sector when a call came in from a concerned citizen.

That citizen “reported on a residence suspected of being used as a human smuggling stash house,” read the release.

The homeowner of the residence allowed RGC officers and agents to inspect the area and “discovered several people crammed inside the residence,” upon entry.

RGC Border Patrol agents identified 43 undocumented immigrants as citizens from Guatemala, Mexico and Honduras.

On a separate occasion, agents working with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) discovered four undocumented immigrants in a San Juan stash house. Those individuals were citizens from Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Border Patrol agents processed all subjects and cases accordingly.