RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents shut down two stash houses in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, agents located a house in Edinburg they were told was a stash house.

At the residence, agents took three undocumented individuals from the location without incident.

On Friday, agents received information about a residence in Roma acting as a stash house.

Agents located 27 undocumented immigrants at the location and took them into custody.