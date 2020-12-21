Border Patrol agents collect 200 Christmas toys for foster children

Falfurrias, Texas (KVEO)—Christmas is in full swing at the U.S. Border Patrol station in Falfurrias, Texas, as agents collected presents for foster children in their area.

70 children, which are in the care of Child Protective Services in Brooks County, will be gifted presents that U.S. Border Patrol agents donated as part of their Green Santa Operation.

Close to 200 gifts have been collected by the agents, ensuring each child has multiple gifts to open on Christmas Day.

Credit: Lyle Gibson

This is the 4th year Falfurrias Border Patrol agents have collected Christmas gifts for foster students in collaboration with Child Protective Services.